10 South Florida kitchens rack up a total of 164 violations

State inspectors were busy last week. Records show 45 violations were found in one Miami-Dade restaurant alone.

Meanwhile, sewage or wastewater issues were found inside Bento in Davie.

Three of last week’s inspections were based on complaints.

No places were ordered shut in Monroe County last week.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

***AL CHINA

2998 NW 55TH AVENUE

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 11/17/20

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. -4 flying insects next to back door. Observed landing on raw pork in kitchen.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 roach on the floor in front of cook line in kitchen.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -4 flies landing on raw pork that was stored inside the 3 compartment sink -30 flies observed landing on unwashed produce of onions, cabbage, and potatoes. Produce stored on shelf outside in fenced in area.”

“Food stored outside. Potatoes, pumpkin, onions, papaya, and cabbage. Wooden fenced in area next to building with no overhead protection stored on shelves.”

“Cleaned and sanitized equipment or utensils not properly stored. Stored on top of cardboard boxes and below dirty dishes on shelf in outside fenced in area.”

“Wild bird present inside establishment. Observed landing on bag of unwashed produce which includes cabbage and onions stored in fenced area outside. Bird did not come in direct contact with produce. Produce was in a bag stored on shelf in fenced in area outside.”

***BENTO DAVIE

2260 SOUTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

DAVIE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 11/17/20

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Observed cooks working in standing water at cook line in the kitchen. Water keeps coming up from the floor drains.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed fried tofu in kitchen reach in cooler at 45-47- cooked yesterday. Ambient air temperature in unit is 50°F. **Repeat Violation**,”

“Clean equipment/dishware/utensils stored next to hand wash/food preparation sink exposed to splash. Blenders and clean utensils stored next to hand wash sink at front counter and pot of rice next to hand wash sink at sushi bar. Operator pushed all clean utensils and pot of rice away from the hand wash sink area.”

“Water draining onto floor surface. Observed water draining from ceiling into buckets and onto the floor in dining room near free style Coca Cola machine. Operator closed area off from the public. Plumbing system in disrepair. Right hot water faucet at three compartment sink is in disrepair.”

***IRON SUSHI

16350 WEST DIXIE HIGHWAY

NORTH MIAMI BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 11/17/20

45 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach crawling on the shelf over a container of cooked chicken, which sits on drain board in the kitchen; approximately 3 live roaches crawling next to the three compartment sink; 1 live roach crawling on the reach in cooler in the kitchen; approximately 2 live roaches crawling alongside the front counter; 1 live roach crawling on wall in dining area by the garbage can; 1 live roach crawling at the front southern door entrance, 2 live roach crawling under the Pepsi cooler at the front counter.”

“Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Observed 10+ roach droppings behind the reach in cooler.”

“Dead roaches on premises. At time of call back inspection observed approximately 7+ dead roaches in dining area, 3+ dead roaches in the front counter, 2 dead roaches in the kitchen mop sink, 7 dead roaches under the three compartment sink, 1 dead roach by front counter reach in cooler, 2 dead roaches next to reach in cooler in the kitchen.”

“Equipment and utensils not rinsed between washing and sanitizing. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Employee touched face/hair and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Observed employee touching face, and rubbing hair, then picked up lids to cover sushi rolls order. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Hot water takes too long to reach hand wash sink resulting in employees using only cold water to wash their hands. Observed hot water takes too long to reach in hand wash sink resulting in employees using only cold water to wash their hands. Location at front counter and kitchen hand wash sinks. Water did not reach 100°F. Per Operator heater goes off and on, and does not stay on after 5mins today. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Observed stove, front counter preparation tables, grill and rice cooker **Repeat Violation**.”

“Interior of refrigerator soiled with accumulation of food residue. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees.”

“Soil residue in food storage containers. Observed soil residue in flour, sugar, rice, soy sauce, and cooking oil storage containers. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Objectionable odors in bathroom or other areas of the establishment. **Repeat Violation**.”

***EL OTRO TIESTO CAFE

3023 BISCAYNE BLVD.

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 11/18/20

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 1 rodent dropping in counter by bar. Observed Approximately 50 rodent droppings on top of dishwasher. Observed 3 rodent droppings on floor by walk in cooler/freezer doors. Additionally, observed 7 rodent droppings on floor next to reach in white chest freezer on cook line. Also observed 3 rodent droppings on shelf unit storing drinks in front part of dining room. Also observed 4 rodent droppings on floor behind front counter area.”

“Presence of insects, rodents, or other pests. Observed approximately 4 small flying insects in back storage area by cooler/freezer doors.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use due to items stored in the sink. Observed container stored in hand washing sink , employee removed.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

“No soap provided at hand wash sink.”

***RINCON NICA RESTAURANT

4395 WEST 16TH AVENUE

HIALEAH

ORDERED SHUT 11/15/20

23 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 7 live roaches in a case of Chlorine on kitchen floor. Operator moved boxes outside of building.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance inside the ice bin. Observed Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance inside the ice bin located in the kitchen.”

“Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment. Observed a can of household pesticide at time of inspection.”

“Employee cracked raw shell eggs and then handled ready-to-eat food and/or clean equipment or utensils without washing hands. Observed Employee cracking raw shell eggs and then handled clean equipment and utensils without washing hands.”

***PANERA BREAD

1600 NORTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY

BOCA RATON

ORDERED SHUT 11/19/20

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Three live flies at smoothie station sign above smoothie station on cook line. One live fly on smoothie pitcher at smoothie station on cook line. Eight live flies at expo station over soup and hot holding on cook line. Eight live flies on wall over salad flip top cooler on cook line. Approximately ten live flies at entrance door from dining room in the kitchen. Six live flies at entrance to kitchen from dining room.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Reach- in coolers under microwaves in front line: blue cheese, cooked vegetables (48-50°F - Cold Holding) Items in cooler were left overnight.”

***ANNE PARADISE TAKE OUT & CATERING

2428 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

LAUDERDALE LAKES

ORDERED SHUT 11/17/20

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach crawling on bag of rice in storage room Approximately 20 live roaches in storage room crawling on and around rices, sugar, pastas and single service containers stored on floor in dry storage room 1 live roach crawling on floor in front of walk in cooler in kitchen area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 5 dead roaches under smoker stored next to walk in cooler in kitchen area. 7 dead roaches white chest freezer in kitchen area Approximately 10 dead roaches in storage room separate from kitchen area.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed turkey (48-52°F - Cold Holding); pork (57°F - Cold Holding); cabbage (58°F). Per operator, food items were in cooler since 12/15/2020.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use due to items stored in the sink. 1) Observed white food container stored in hand wash sink next to steamtable. 2) Observed 22 qt container stored in hand wash sink by entrance to kitchen.”

“Required employee training expired for all employees.”

“Interior of reach-in freezer soiled with accumulation of food residue. 1) Observed interior of kelvinator reach in freezer soiled in kitchen area 2) Observed interior of chest freezer soiled in kitchen area 3) Observed interior of microwave soiled on prep table in front of cook line.”

***COUNTRY WALK TAKE OUT

3089 NW 64TH AVENUE

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 11/18/20

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 3 flying insects observed flying in dry storage area next to dish area. No food contact observed.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach observed on glue trap next to beans in dry storage across from dish area 5 live roaches behind Avanti Reach in freezer in prep area 10 live roaches on 2 glue traps on shelf above prep table in kitchen.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 5 dead roaches on glue trap on dry storage shelf in kitchen 6 dead roaches and roach egg casings on shelf above prep table where potatoes and carrots are being peeled in kitchen 3 dead roaches behind microwave across from cook line 30 dead roaches on 2 glue traps on shelf above prep table in kitchen.”

***IZZIBAN SUSHI & BBQ IN LAUDERHILL

7225 WEST OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

LAUDERHILL

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 11/17/20

10 VIOLATIONS

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 3 live roaches crawling on the wall next to prep sink in kitchen. 2 live roaches crawling on the wall above prep table where flour container is stored in kitchen. 1 live roach crawling on prep table in kitchen. 1 live roach crawling on cutting board of flip top cooler at cook line. 1 live roach on top of lid of rice cooker at cook line. 1 live roach crawling behind flip top cooler at cook line next to table where uncovered noodles and steam vegetables are being held. 1 live roach on drain rack above three compartment sink in kitchen. 1 live roach under crash cart in prep area in kitchen. 1 live roach in the back of Premium freezer in kitchen. 1 live roach on the wall behind Premium freezer in kitchen. 1 live roach on the wall above Hand wash sink in wait station located at the entrance to the kitchen. 1 live roach inside microwave stored above prep table at cook line.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 1 dead roach in the floor next to garbage can in cook line. 1 dead roach on clean and sanitized plate in drying rack next to dishwasher machine in dishwasher area located in the same room as kitchen. 1 dead roach between wall and knife holder at sushi bar above rack where clean plates are stored. 1 dead roach in rack above Hand wash sink in sushi bar. Operator cleaned and discarded roaches.”

“Floor soiled with heavy accumulation of debris under coolers, ice machine and prep tables in kitchen.”

****WILL’S CAFE CREOLE RESTAURANT

5460 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

NORTH LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 11/16/20

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. -Observed 4 live roaches in dishwashing area underneath 3 compartment sink, 2 live roaches in storage area next to True Refrigerator and 2 live roaches in kitchen at cook line.”

“Dead roaches on premises. -Observed approximately 15 dead roaches in dishwashing area underneath hand wash sink, 4 dead roaches in dry storage area, 2 dead roaches in kitchen on cook line, 8 dead roaches in wait station behind double door glass cooler and 10 dead roaches in at front counter underneath Bunn Coffee brewer.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. -Observed cooked - beef 49°, turkey 48°, sauce 48° rice 49° ; as per operator, all above mentioned food items were cooked on 11/15/2020. Items did not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 70 degrees Fahrenheit in a total of 6 hours. See stop sale.”

“Employee eating while preparing food. -Observed employee eating while engaging in food preparation.”