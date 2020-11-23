Plane crashes near runway at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a small plane crashed a North Perry Airport in Broward County.

It happened Monday afternoon at the airport located off University Drive and Pembroke Road in Pembroke Pines.

Sky10 was over the crash, where first responders inspected the wreckage and were seen placing a yellow tarp over the damaged aircraft.

Local 10 has learned that the plane reported engine trouble shortly before it went down. At least one person has died as a result of the crash.

It is unknown if there were any other passengers on board.

According to records, the plane is a fixed wing, two seat, single engine aircraft built in 2007.