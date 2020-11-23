Police: Miami-Dade Schools police officer returns fire during shooting at family gathering

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting that left three people injured Sunday night in Homestead.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. at a home on Southwest 16th Terrace.

According to Homestead police, a family gathering was being held in the yard when at least one person came along the street and began firing at the group.

A Miami-Dade Schools police officer who was at the gathering returned fire, police said.

Authorities said three people were injured. One man was airlifted to a local trauma center and is in good condition. Two others are also in good condition at Homestead Hospital.

Police said the officer was not injured in the shootout.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.