Officers investigating double shooting outside North Miami Beach home

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – North Miami Beach police officers were investigating a double shooting for most of the evening Monday.

A witness told Local 10′s Sanela Sabovic he was simply standing outside when shots rang out, and his sister is one of the victims.

It happened in the area of Northeast 11th Avenue and 157th Terrace after a man and woman were shot.

According to that witness, he was standing outside with his sister and male friend when someone started shooting. His sister was shot in the thigh while the other victim was shot in the cheek, the witness said.

That man is listed in critical condition, according to police.

Throughout the course of their investigation, police set their sights on a black Kia SUV riddled with bullets and with blood underneath the driver side window. They examined the car while combing the area next to it for clues.

It is unclear if that SUV, which was towed away from the scene, belonged to one the victims.

Police did not have a description of the shooter. They urge anyone with information to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.