Holiday grinches steal ‘village’ fridge in Liberty City

MIAMI – Miami police officers are searching for two devious holiday grinches who used a pickup truck to steal a refrigerator that was meant to help feed the poor in Liberty City.

Sherina Jones, a small business owner, placed the white “Village (FREE)DGE” next to the Roots Collective Black House clothing store along Northwest Seventh Avenue.

Jones, a cancer survivor, wanted anyone in the neighborhood who was hungry and couldn’t afford food during the pandemic to be able to quickly pick something up that was both fresh and healthy.

With the help of dozens of donors, she started the effort on Aug. 10 and set up two other Village (FREE)DGE locations.

Jones’ supporters reported the refrigerator stolen on Tuesday. They are asking anyone with information about the theft to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

