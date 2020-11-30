Report: 16-year-old at burial service accidentally shoots mother of Florida teen killed by deputy

COCOA, Fla. – A gunshot fired into the crowd gathered at the burial service of a teenager who was fatally shot by a Florida sheriff’s deputy hit the deceased boy’s mother, wounding her.

Quasheda Pierce was hit as the pastor finished his prayers at Riverview Memorial Gardens Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Today, who originally reported the story.

About 50 people were paying respects to 18-year-old Sincere Pierce. Pierce and 16-year-old Angelo Crooms were killed Nov. 13 by a Brevard County Sheriff’s deputy, according to reports.

Local 10 sister station WKMG reported that an initial investigation found that the shot at the service came from an accidental discharge from a gun carried by a 16-year-old attending the burial, citing information from Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies.

The shot penetrated the teen’s leg and impacted Pierce’s leg, WKMG reported. Family members attended to her before paramedics arrived and took her to the hospital.