3 teenagers injured in shooting in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after three juveniles were shot in Miami-Dade County.

It happened Monday evening along the 2200 block of Northwest 51st Street.

According to police, officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert and discovered the victims.

The victims were standing on the street corner when someone approached them and opened fire, police said. The suspect then ran away, according to investigators.

Two of the victims are 15 years old and the other is 14 years old.

They were all initially listed in critical condition after being rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue workers. On Tuesday morning, authorities confirmed that one teen had been released from the hospital, one was in stable condition and the third victim remained in critical condition.

Police have not released any information in regard to any suspects or if they are searching for a shooter.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez condemned the shooting in a tweet Tuesday morning.

Last night’s shooting of 3 teens cannot and should not be tolerated by our community. We need your tips to arrest those responsible for this vicious assault. MDPD will be adding $5,000 to the reward fund. Contact @CrimeStopper305 for info & to submit your tips! Call 305-471-TIPS — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) December 1, 2020

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.