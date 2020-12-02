1,000+ South Florida schools have reported COVID-19 cases since September, data shows

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida’s health department has now verified COVID-19 cases among students or faculty at 1,161 primary and secondary schools across Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties since early September.

The total is up from 955 schools two weeks ago.

The Florida Department of Health posts a weekly report on coronavirus cases at schools across the state dating back to Sept. 6. The latest report — released Wednesday and included at the bottom of this page — shows cases confirmed through Nov. 28.

The report does not specify whether the infected students and faculty have been participating in in-person learning.

Miami-Dade has 548 schools listed with cases dating back to early September, up from 422 in the report two weeks ago.

Broward has 348 schools with cases, up from 302 two weeks ago.

Palm Beach County has 250 schools on the list, up from 218 two weeks ago.

Monroe has 15, two more than the report two weeks ago.

Among schools in Broward, Miramar High School had nine six new cases confirmed last week — eight students and a staff member. Archbishop McCarthy High School in Weston had six new cases (all students), according to the report.

In Miami-Dade, Renaissance Elementary Charter School in Doral had eight new confirmed cases last week — six students and two teachers.

In Monroe, five more cases at Key West High School were confirmed last week, bringing that school’s total to 22 cases (at least 19 students) since this tracking began.

Separately, Miami-Dade County Public Schools maintains its own dashboard showing cases among students and employees attending in-person learning.

When first released, the health department’s weekly reports on COVID-19 in schools were been criticized by some as incomplete, as they only include cases verified by the state, not all that have been reported locally. Local educators have said that parents are notified of cases at their children’s schools before cases are certified by the state.

View and download the state’s latest report on COVID-19 in schools below:

(If you cannot see the chart above, click here.)