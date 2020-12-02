Rare breed of bulldog stolen in Davie home invasion, according to police

DAVIE, Fla. – Three men entered a residence in Davie around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Davie police, and took electronics, jewelry and a pricey bulldog.

The victim told police she was in the bedroom of her home in the 5400 block SW 55th Avenue. She began to scream at the suspects to leave when she realized they were in her home, she told police, and that’s when they tied her hands. Two of the men were armed with handguns, while the other had a rifle, police said.

The men rummaged through the house, where they stole electronics, jewelry, and the victim’s Lilac Tri-Color English bulldog named Goku. Breeders say the rare dogs can cost anywhere from $7,000 to $9,000 or more.

Police said the suspects are described as three Black males with dread-style hair. All were wearing dark colored clothing and one suspect may have responded to the name “Zoe” during the incident, according to police.

Davie Police are asking anyone with information to call them at (954) 693-8200 or, to remain anonymous, call Broward County Crimestoppers at (954) 493-8477.