Panicked man in sinking car calls 911 to beg for help during storm, survives

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Nerosier Valcy told the 911 dispatcher on Nov. 9 that he was going to die in a Lauderhill canal.

The panicked 55-year-old driver said he was in a sinking car. It was dark and the parking lot was flooded during Tropical Storm Eta.

“The water is coming up to my neck ... That’s it! That’s it for me,” Valsy told the dispatcher.

Nerosier Valcy, 55, was in critical condition after being rescued from a Lauderhill canal during the heavy rain and flooding brought on by Tropical Storm Eta. (Courtesy photo)

Valsy had a final request for the dispatcher: “Tell my son goodbye.” She didn’t want Valsy to give up hope. Help was on the way.

“No! Don’t say goodbye,” she said.

Good Samaritans and first responders rescued Valcy. After weeks in the hospital, he made it back home and he is grateful for the group of heroes who were there for him when he needed it most.

