Drag race leaves uninvolved driver dead in Davie, police say

DAVIE, Fla. – A drag race between two drivers left one person who was not involved dead on Friday night in Davie, police said.

Two drivers were racing east on Stirling Road, when a driver made a right turn onto Stirling Road from Northwest 77th Avenue, according to Sgt. Kelvin Urbaez.

Detectives are investigating a fatal crash on Friday night in Davie. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

“Unfortunately, that vehicle was T-boned or struck by one of the racing vehicles,” said Urbaez, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department.

The driver who was not involved in the drag race died on scene, Urbaez said. The driver that was involved in the race is hospitalized with arm injuries, police said.

Urbaez is asking drivers to avoid the area, which he said will remain closed during the investigation.