Reward increased to $10,000 for information about teenage girl’s killer

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities have increased a reward for information about a fatal 2019 shooting to $10,000.

Miami-Dade police said Gabriela Aldana, 17, was shot in the head on May 24, 2019, outside the Hookah Palace in the 1800 block of Southwest 26th Street.

Police said shots were fired from a car around 2 a.m. and Aldana was the only person struck.

“She was not the target. We are trying to search for a black Mercedes-Benz,” Detective Jessica Alvarez said last year.

The Mercedes was described as a four-door sedan with black tinted windows.

Authorities said there were dozens of people in the shopping plaza when the shooting occurred.

Police said surveillance cameras and statements from those who witnessed the shooting were crucial in cracking the case, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.