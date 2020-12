POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A “wanted fugitive” from Tennessee is in the east Pompano Beach area and Broward Sheriff’s Office have streets blocked off while the search is on for the person.

Preliminary information is that the developing incident is in the 1200 block of North Riverside Drive.

BSO has not provided details on what the person is wanted for or why they are in the area.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

