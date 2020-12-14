Is Brooklyn Water Bagel misleading you after being ordered shut?

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – According to state records, the Brooklyn Water Bagel location at 2877 Stirling Road in Hollywood was ordered shut last week based on a complaint.

Roaches were found in several places and the location was immediately ordered to close its doors.

But, if you walked up to the restaurant after the order, a sign in the window said they were closed for “maintenance issues” and the bright orange state sticker seemed to be hidden behind a garbage box.

Records indicate the inspector had been back twice since the initial closure, and not only did the violations still exist, but roaches were found in other locations, including in the bagel baking area.

The business was re-inspected Monday morning and was allowed to re-open.

Based on state records, inspectors have been to the location on Stirling Road 11 times in 2020.

The average visit is twice a year.

Records indicate complaints date back to April 2018.

Below is a list of some of their violations.

***BROOKLYN WATER BAGEL

2877 STIRLING ROAD

HOLLYWOOD

ORDERED SHUT 12/10/20

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 5 live roaches along wall in bagel preparation area. Observed 5 live roaches on wall behind boxes of single use lids. On top of reach in freezer in back prep kitchen area Observed 6 live on floor and wheels of reach in freezer in back prep kitchen area,”

“Dead roaches on premises. 2 dead roaches on floor in bagel prep area kitchen in front of restaurant 10 dead roaches on floor next to reach in freezer in back prep area of kitchen,”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance on/around tea dispensing nozzles. Employee cleaned and sanitized.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance. In back kitchen above 3 compartment sink.”

“Raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food. Cases of smoked salmon over bags of slaw mix and bagged spinach. Manager inverted items.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Front flip top: American cheese (42-55°F); sausage patties (45-48°F) observed items over stacked, items placed in unit less than 2 hrs. Placed in walk in cooler to quick chill. Cook Line butter (57°F), sliced cheddar (44°F); smoked salmon (45°F). In unit less than 1 hr per manager. Items placed in walk in to quick chill.”

Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use due to items stored in the sink back prep area.

“Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification.”

***FROM RE-INSPECTION ON 12/11/20

***FROM RE-RE INSPECTION 12/12/20

