Jackson Memorial Hospital to receive 20,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

MIAMI – Jackson Memorial Hospital is one of the hospitals chosen to get the first round of vaccines because of its high coronavirus caseload, and Tuesday is the day staff members there have been preparing for for weeks.

Twenty thousand doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are on their way to JMH.

“Everyone’s really working together because everyone really understands this is the fastest way to bring an end to this nightmare,” Florida Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz said.

The vaccine will first be administered to high risk medical personnel, and then offered to the rest of the employees.

“I have parents and family that I don’t want to infect, so I decided to just go ahead and do it,” nurse and case manager Selenne Mayoral said.

Nursing home residents will be getting a shipment of the vaccine soon, as well.

“We’re also utilizing the federal contract with CVS and Walgreens, who are getting 60,000 doses to go into long-term care facilities across the state,” Moskowitz said.

Moskowitz said after the most vulnerable are vaccinated, the second round of doses will be for paramedics, firefighters and senior citizens with underlying health problems.

At some point in late February or early March, he said vaccination pods will be up and running so more people can get protection from the virus.

“Those pods are basically kind of like exactly what you see with testing right now, which is mass testing, you’ll have mass vaccination,” Moskowitz said.

Just because people are getting vaccinated doesn’t mean we should let our guard down.

Health experts say we have to keep social distancing and wearing masks because the first shot doesn’t offer full protection.

The second shot is given three weeks after the first.