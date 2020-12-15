Miami residents struggling due to coronavirus pandemic receive $250 Publix gift cards

MIAMI – Some Miami residents going through a difficult time during the coronavirus pandemic are now feeling the Christmas cheer thanks to a gift from the mayor.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez hosted a grocery gift card distribution event for those who have been financially affected by COVID-19.

Sky10 was over the long lines at Juan Pablo Duarte Park Tuesday morning as residents came out to receive their gift cards.

The event was held on a first come, first served basis and ran only while supplies lasted.

After receiving their $250 Publix gift cards from local officials, attendees told Local 10 they could not be more grateful.

Suarez is set to host another giveaway next week at Jose Marti Park. To be eligible, residents must fill out an application to receive the gift card prior to attending the event.

For more information on the program and to fill out an application, click here.