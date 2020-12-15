Mother of slain girl begs public for help solving case with $15,000 reward

DORAL, Fla. – Susana Martinez-Gispert was in tears as she begged the public for help on Tuesday in Doral. She and Detective Jessica Alvarez are asking anyone with video or any tips that can shed light on the shooting that left Martinez-Gispert’s teenage daughter dead to come forward.

Gabriela “Gabi” Aldana, 17, died during a shooting at about 2 a.m., May 24, 2019, at a strip mall, 11865 SW 26 St., in Miami-Dade County’s Tamiami neighborhood. Martinez-Gispert begged witnesses to tell detectives what they saw.

“They were many people there,” Alvarez said, adding Gabriela was not the target of the shooting.

Detectives know Gabriela was in the parking lot when a four-door black Mercedes Benz sedan approached the area and she was shot in the head. Doctors at Kendall Regional Medical Center pronounced her dead.

Martinez-Gispert and Alvarez are asking anyone with information about what happened when Gabriela was shot to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. There is a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.