WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon from West Palm Beach.

It is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. and comes on the second day that COVID-19 vaccines are being administered to healthcare workers in the state.

The news conference is taking place at Okeechobee Steakhouse on Okeechobee Boulevard.

Watch the live stream at the top of this page and stay tuned for updates.