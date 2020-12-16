Deputies release 911 call after father stabs girlfriend’s eyes, bites daughter’s nose off

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Pierre Francois is accused of blinding his girlfriend after stabbing her in the face, and of biting his toddler’s nose off before throwing her out the window.

Francois’ mother, who was covered in her own blood after he allegedly beat her with a piece of lumber, escaped and ran to a neighbor’s home on Saturday, near Fort Lauderdale.

His mother told a neighbor and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies that the 6-foot-1-inch man was attacking his girlfriend and his 12-month-old daughter.

“I heard her ... ‘Don’t hit the baby! Don’t hit me!’ And that’s what he was doing,” Francois’ mother said during the 911 call that BSO deputies released on Wednesday.

Pierre Francois (BSO)

Francois, 29, was suffering an acute episode of schizophrenia when he attacked them on Saturday, his mother said, according to the police report. On Monday, Broward Circuit Judge Daniel Kanner ordered a complete psychiatric screening.

According to Sgt. Don Prichard, a spokesman for BSO, deputies found the girl faced down in front of the one-story home at 1241 NW 27th Ln. She suffered a traumatic brain injury and was in the intensive care unit.

“A taser was used and a brief foot pursuit occurred,” Prichard said about Francois arrest.

This is where deputies found a toddler after her father bit her nose off and threw her out the window on Saturday near Fort Lauderdale. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Francois’ girlfriend was blind at Broward Health Medical Center, and doctors were treating her for other stab wounds, including in the liver and trachea.

Francois is facing three charges of attempted felony murder and one charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.