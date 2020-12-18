Video shows Miami officers rescue man from jumping off MacArthur Causeway

MIAMI – At its highest point above Biscayne Bay, the MacArthur Causeway in Miami has a 68-foot clearance. It was there that Miami police officers recently rescued a suicidal man.

The Miami Police Department released a police officer’s Dec. 11 body cam video on Thursday afternoon. It showed the response to the Miami-Watson Island bridge.

“We are not going to let you fall ... I promise you are safe,” a policewoman said as several officers pulled him away from the edge and over the railing.

The man was at Jackson Memorial Hospital where officers said he was getting the help he needs.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal ideations, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline anytime at 1-800-273-8255 or use the Lifeline chat. They are available 24 hours.

Warning signs

Buying a gun or stockpiling pills

Withdrawing from social contact

Having mood swings

Being preoccupied with death, dying or violence

Feeling trapped or hopeless

Increasing use of alcohol or drugs

Changing normal routine

Doing risky or self-destructive things

Giving away belongings or getting affairs in order

Saying goodbye to people

Developing personality changes

Source: The Mayo Clinic