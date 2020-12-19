Davie police officer retires, dies in crash 10 days later

Dexter "Batman" Riley died in a motorcycle crash that happened on Dec. 11.

PLANTATION, Fla. – Dozens of police officers and fire rescue from Davie and Plantation are expected to join in a funeral procession Saturday for a Davie police officer who retired on Dec. 1, then 10 days later died in a motorcycle crash.

Dexter “Batman” Riley had been a police officer for 27 years.

It is with heavy hearts that we share news of Officer Riley's tragic passing this past weekend. We are heartbroken by... Posted by Davie Police Department on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Riley, 50, of Plantation, was a die-hard Batman fanatic who more people knew as Batman then Dexter, according to colleagues.

Friends said Riley would volunteer by dressing up several times a year as Batman and, each Halloween, visit sick children in hospitals.

Riley’s funeral is Saturday at Broward College’s Bailey Hall.