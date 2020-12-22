Man, 61, killed in early-morning crash in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – A 61-year-old Fort Lauderdale man was killed Tuesday morning after crashing his car along the westbound State Road 84 entrance ramp onto I-595 westbound.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the man’s SUV “swerved towards the painted gore and struck a crash attenuator with its front. After impact, the vehicle overturned and came to final rest facing east on the entrance ramp to westbound I-595.”

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his name.

FHP says no other cars were involved, and it remains unclear why the man’s SUV swerved.

The crash happened shortly after 5:30 a.m., and Sky 10 was over the scene as traffic was slowed as a result.

FHP’s investigation is ongoing.