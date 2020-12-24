Detectives investigate fatal shooting in Dania Beach

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

Detectives were investigating on Thursday morning how a man ended up dead in the middle of the street in Dania Beach.

According to Miranda Grossman, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call about a shooting about 10:30 p.m., on Wednesday at Southwest 51st Court and Anglers Avenue.

Deputies found the man dead and closed the area. They are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

