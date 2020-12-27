Broward rapper appears in court on Christmas in connection with home invasion

Kejuan Campbell, known as Splash Zanotti, is one of three men facing charges including kidnapping after an incident in Miramar in October.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two Broward County men, including an underground rap artist known as Splash Zanotti, appeared in federal court Christmas day in connection with a home invasion Oct. 11, in which authorities said three men terrorized a couple, demanded $20,000 and sexually assaulted a woman.

A third man, Antonio James, is set to appear before a judge on Monday.

Kejuan Brandon Campbell, 26, of Tamarac, known as rap artist Splash Zanotti, and Dionte Alexander-Wilcox, 24, of Miramar, were arrested last week, U.S. Attorney Ariana Fajardo Orshan for the Southern District of Florida announced.

According to a criminal complaint, the three men were armed when they forced their way into the home of two victims and threatened to kill them if they didn’t come up with $20,000, which they said was a debt the couple owed. Officials said the couple were innocent victims.

Investigators said that after failed attempts to transfer the money online, Campbell forced the female victim to go with him to multiple businesses and cash checks or withdraw money from her debit card.

Kejuan Campbell, a.k.a. Splash Zanotti, Dionte Alexander-Wilcox and Antonio James are behind bars in connection with a violent home invasion in Miramar. (WPLG)

When that still didn’t turn up the amount they were looking for, the three suspects allegedly spent the night at the victims’ home, “eating their food and drinking their liquor,” authorities said.

Alexander-Wilcox also sexually assaulted one of the victims at gunpoint, according to investigators.

The nightmare continued the next day, investigators said, when Campbell took one of the victims to multiple banks to withdraw over $20,000 in cash while Alexander-Wilcox and the other suspect remained at the home and held the other victim at gunpoint.

The suspects fled after getting the money, and police said they recorded themselves counting large stacks of cash.

“During the course of its investigation, law enforcement recovered forensic evidence linking Campbell, Alexander-Wilcox, and the other individual to the scene of the home invasion, video surveillance and other documents of Campbell with one of the victims, and one of the firearms used during the home invasion through the use of trained canines,” Orshan’s office said, crediting an interagency response that involved the FBI, Broward Sheriff’s Office and police in Miramar and Lauderhill.

Campbell and Alexander-Wilcox were taken into custody on Dec. 16.

If convicted, Campbell, who investigators have painted as the ringleader of the Oct. 11 incident, faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and a term of supervised release of up to 5 years.

A post on the rapper’s Instagram page with the hashtag #freesplash said: “They took our boy today. We were able to speak to splash and he’s staying positive and in good spirits . . . Free Splash Zanotti #freesplash