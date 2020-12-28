Holy Cross Health offers Pfizer vaccine to healthcare professionals not affiliated with hospital

Healthcare workers line up outside Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale to receive COVID-19 vaccine.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale is now offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare professionals who are not affiliated with the non-profit hospital after first inoculating its own frontline workers.

According to a news release from the health system, the hospital received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14.

Those who received the vaccine included doctors, nurses, clinicians and other hospital staff based on guidelines from the Florida Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A limited number of walk-ins will be accepted Monday through Wednesday between 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Holy Cross Emergency Department.

The hospital is requiring those who wish to be vaccinated show proof of healthcare employment.

The vaccine is not yet being offered to the community at-large.

Holy Cross asks that those who wish to be vaccinated and do not work in the healthcare industry check back with them in March 2021 for updates on when Holy Cross will begin providing the vaccine to the general public.