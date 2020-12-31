Security guard injured after shots fired following dispute between 3 women at Miami bar

Miami police are searching for this man who they said shot at a security guard in Wynwood.

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a man and a woman who were involved in a shooting outside a bar in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

Police said they were called to the Brick bar at 187 NW 28th St. shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday.

According to detectives, a security guard at the location told officers that three women got into an argument near the bar area and were ordered to leave the premises.

The security guard said one of the women pulled out a gun and fired shots into the air before fleeing the area in a white BMW.

The security guard told officers he was approached by a man a short time later who was with the other two women involved in the altercation, and that the man was looking for the third woman who had fled the scene.

Do you recognize the suspect seen in the video below? On 12/27/20 he shot into an occupied dwelling located at 187 NW 28 St at approx. 9:07PM. He then fled the scene in a silver Nissan. If you recognize him, please contact our Assaults Unit at 305-603-6940 or @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/jZUAQ5YRDO — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 31, 2020

Police said the security guard told the man the woman had already left, at which time the man became hostile and fired a gun toward him.

He then fled the scene in a silver Nissan.

Authorities said the security guard sustained a laceration from a bullet that grazed him.

There were people inside the bar at the time and some in line outside waiting to get in, but no one else was injured, police said.

Anyone with information about those involved in the shootings is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6940. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.