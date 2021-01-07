Door Dash delivery driver shot at in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for answers after a Door Dash delivery driver came under gunfire Thursday morning.

Door Dash driver Victor Tomaya told Local 10 News that he was on the way to make his last delivery along Northwest 17th Avenue in Miami. He said he made a U-turn while trying to find the location he was going to when the incident occurred.

“I see him raise the gun at me, and then as soon as I seen the gun pointed at me, I sped away and, ‘pow, pow, pow, pow,’” Tomaya said.

Tomaya said the two people looked like teenagers and were just walking along the road and started shooting at his car.

“I started calling the cops and, fortunately, there were two patrol cars driving by,” Tomaya said.

At least three bullet holes could be seen in Tomaya’s car. One went through the window and two more were spotted near the rear passenger-side door.

“Who walks around on the street just looking to shoot somebody?” Tomaya asked.

Crime scene detectives and police came to check out Tomaya and take pictures of his car.

Tomaya said thankfully he wasn’t struck by a bullet and he now is hoping police can find out who was behind the trigger.

“I hope they have cameras in the building so they can identify them,” he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.