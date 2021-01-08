House Democrats to introduce article of impeachment accusing Trump of incitement of insurrection

WASHINGTON – In a new draft of an article of impeachment, House Democrats accuse President Donald Trump of incitement of insurrection and of “willfully inciting violence against the government of the United States.”

The House could introduce the article as early as Monday. It’s unclear if the Republican-controlled Senate, which is in recess until Jan. 19, would support the effort.

“It’s important to get him out of office,” President-elect Joe Biden said. “The quickest way for that to happen is us being sworn in on Jan. 20.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said inaction after the pro-Trump mob takeover on Wednesday was not an option. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer pressured Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment.