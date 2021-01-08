Inmate caught after escaping through hospital ceiling, stealing janitorial uniform

MIAMI – Officers surrounded Jackson Memorial Hospital on Friday afternoon after an inmate who was thought to be wearing a hospital gown attempted to escape.

The inmate identified as Jermaine Henderson was supposed to be taking a shower before scheduled surgery when he escaped through the ceiling of the bathroom, police said. He made it to the 10th floor and stole a janitorial uniform, police said. He was walking barefoot when he walked out of the building.

Heavily armed Miami police officers surrounded the Jackson Memorial Hospital on Friday.

Officers quickly put the hospital on lockdown and set up a perimeter. Henderson, 39, was running and jumping through people’s backyards, so the residents called 911, police said. He hid under a truck. Officers caught him in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 38th Street.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel used a stretcher to return Henderson to the hospital.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel returned an inmate to the hospital after his attempt to escape on Friday failed.

Records show Henderson has a history of criminal cases that goes back to 2002 in Miami-Dade County. The charges include cocaine possession, robbery, grand theft, burglary and battery.

Henderson’s latest case was May 22, 2011 when he was arrested for burglary, resisting arrest and battery on a law enforcement officer. He was convicted in 2013 and sentenced to nine years and six months in prison. His scheduled termination date was June 16, 2024. The attempted escape will likely change that.