Police investigating 2 northwest Miami-Dade shootings that left 7 people injured

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating two shootings in northwest Miami-Dade that left a total of seven people injured.

Officers responded to Northwest 58th Street and 25th Avenue at approximately 6:23 p.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, Miami-Dade police said they found three men and a 17-year-old girl had been shot.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported all four victims to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police said one of the males and the 17-year-old girl were listed in critical condition while the two other victims were stable.

“At this time, detectives don’t have a lot of information as to what brought about the shooting,” said Miami-Dade Police Det. Angel Rodriguez. “Detectives are trying to figure out if this was the result of a drive-by or two groups arguing.”

It’s unclear what type of gun was used or how many shooters there were, but detectives said at least 40 bullet casings were found at the scene.

Detectives are still working to speak with neighbors and potential witnesses.

Another shooting was reported not far from that scene at 2001 NW 67th Street shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said three people were shot, including a 17-year-old.

At least one of the victims was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Further details about that shooting were not immediately known.

Anyone with information about either shooting is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.