Crash, 2 shootings stem from couple’s dispute in Broward, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A dispute between a husband and wife on Tuesday in Broward County resulted in a shooting and a car crash that left both of them injured, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Detective Ali Adamson reported on Wednesday that both remained hospitalized at the Broward Health Medical Center, and while the man was in critical condition, doctors expect the woman to survive.

Officers responded on Tuesday night to the area of East Commercial Boulevard and Northeast 24th Terrace and found the woman injured. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel took her to the Broward Health Medical Center.

Adamson said the man fled after the shooting and crashed. Officers and Fire Rescue personnel responded to the car crash Tuesday night at 220 Hibiscus Ave., in Lauderdale by the Sea. Witnesses told police officers they heard a gunshot after the crash.

“Detectives have determined the male suffered injuries as a result of the crash as well as a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Adamson wrote in an e-mail on Wednesday.