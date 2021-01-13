Gunman who shot at BSO deputy in West Park still on the loose

WEST PARK, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a gunman fired a single shot in the direction of a Broward County Sheriff’s deputy, narrowly missing the office and his car.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 5700 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

According to BSO, the deputy spotted a suspicious vehicle sitting behind a beauty supply store. But as the deputy was pulling up to investigate, the driver got out and fired off a single shot.

According to BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, the driver then got back into his car and fled the scene heading north along State Road 7 in Hollywood. BSO also believes there was another person inside the car.

The deputy followed the driver and other deputies joined in the pursuit, St. Louis said.

According to BSO, deputies and officers with the Hollywood Police Department set up a perimeter in the 5900 block of Dewey Street, but the driver and his passenger were not found.

Local 10 spotted armed deputies using a K-9 to search from the ground while the Broward County Sheriff’s chopper circle above in the air.

Despite a several hour search, no suspect was found.

Anyone with information about the driver or passenger is asked to call Detective Matthew Cowart or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.