4 vehicle crash causes tractor-trailer to go off side of Turnpike in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Traffic was piling up Wednesday morning on a portion of Florida’s Turnpike after a crash that caused a tractor-trailer to go off the side of the highway.

Sky 10 was above the scene near Northwest 106th Street at 7 a.m. Firefighters could be seen working to remove the driver from the overturned cab.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, the tractor-trailer was involved in a crash with three other vehicles around 5:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway.

Camacho said the impact of the crash caused the driver of the tractor-trailer to drive off the roadway onto an embankment where it overturned.

Semi truck crash on Turnpike. (WPLG)

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the three other vehicles involved in the crash also overturned.

A total of 18 MDFR units responded to the scene, including their Technical Rescue Team and a trauma surgeon who was flown into the scene of the accident to help extricate the patient from the tractor-trailer.

It took hours for the driver to be extricated from the cab, but he was eventually removed and airlifted to a trauma center.

Camacho said all injuries that were reported as a result of the crash were non-life-threatening.

Southbound lanes of the Turnpike were shut down at Okeechobee Road after the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

