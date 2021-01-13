Officers reopen Venetian Causeway following suspicious device probe at nearby condominium

MIAMI – Police officers closed the Venetian Causeway Bridge on Wednesday afternoon to investigate a suspicious device inside a vehicle at the Venetia Condos in Miami.

Commander Freddie Cruz, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department, also asked the public to avoid the area of North Bayshore Drive and 15th Street.

Miami police, Homeland Security and the FBI were all at the scene to assist with the bomb threat.

Authorities focused on a vehicle on the first level of the Venetia Condos parking garage.

Miami police officers closed the Venetian Causeway on Wednesday afternoon amid an investigation into a suspicious package. (SKY 10)

The bomb squad deployed two robots to the garage where the vehicle was, and they had a portal X-ray inspection system.

Residents inside the condo building sent Local 10 News images and a letter from their management, telling them detectives arrived at the building just past 1 p.m. inquiring about a resident.

After making contact, officials determined there may be a threat of explosives in the parking garage.

Late Wednesday night detectives were observed processing the suspicious items found in the car.

Miami police eventually declared the scene safe but still suspicious.

“Equipment that may have looked to be devices utilized for some sort of bombs, but I can say that all that was clear and there was nothing that was used for an explosive,” Cruz said. “This investigation is still ongoing, there are still a lot of moving parts.”

Authorities have not said who the owner of the vehicle is or anything about the items inside.