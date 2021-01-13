WATCH: Trump releases video, South Florida legislators vote impeachment along party lines

(See President Trump’s Twitter video below)

Only hours after being impeached for a second time in his presidency, Donald J. Trump released a video message on the White House Twitter account.

The video condemned the violence that happened last week at the Capitol.

“Mob violence goes against everything I believe in and everything our movement stands for. No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence,” Trump said. “No true supporter of mine could ever threaten or harass their fellow Americans.”

He said anyone who does those things are not in support of his movement. The president also called for people to obey the law and law enforcement.

“Every American deserves to have their voice heard in a respectful and peaceful way,” he said.

When it comes to South Florida’s Congressional delegation and the historical second impeachment of Trump, they voted along party lines – every Democrat from South Florida voting to impeach Trump, Republicans voting nay.

A total of 232 Democrats voted in the impeachment article, “Incitement of Insurrection,” and just 10 Republicans voted along with them. A total of 197 Republicans voted no, including U.S. Rep and former Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez (FL-26), U.S. Representative Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart (FL-25) and Representative Maria E. Salazar (FL-27).

Salazar released a statement about her decision: “The violent assault on our Capitol was absolutely horrific, and I condemn these insurrectionist acts of thuggery in the strongest sense. Congress must come together to deeply and seriously investigate the actions of the Jan. 6th riot to ensure all responsible are held accountable. Impeachment of a sitting President is one of the most severe actions Congress can take, and we must only act after thoughtful and scrutinous debate. With only 7 days until President-Elect Biden’s inauguration, we must spend all available time and effort focused unifying our divided nation to ensure a peaceful transition of power so we can accomplish our shared goals of delivering COVID relief, rebuilding our economy, and securing the American Dream for all.”

(See the complete Article of Impeachment)

We asked U.S. Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-23) if she thought her yes vote and the impeachment would make a difference.

“It’s not just about whether this is ultimately a process that removes the president, it is about it sending a message to the world that American has not abandoned its small ‘d’ democratic principles and that we are still the beacon of light,” Wasserman said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying definitively that the President incited the insurrection. “He is a clear and present danger and he must go,” she said as she opened the debate Wednesday.

Democrats recounted the horror of a mob swarming the Capitol exactly one week to the day of the impeachment decision.

Officers were left screaming for help and one officer was killed after Trump sent a riotous mob straight to the Capitol.

He told a huge crowd that had gathered, “You have to show strength and you have to be strong.”

Pelosi pointed out those words on Wednesday: “They were sent by the president with words such as a cry to ‘fight like hell.’ "

Wasserman Shultz on the House floor said: “Donald Trump incited a violent assault on Congress — a treasonous betrayal of our nation.”

Top Republican Liz Cheney of Wyoming voted yes to impeachment.

“The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled this mob, and lit the flame of the attack.”

Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington joined her saying, “that’s why with a heavy heart and clear resolve I will vote yes on these articles of impeachment.”

