Rumble felt in Broward, Miami-Dade and Florida Keys

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in several parts of South Florida reported feeling a “rumbling” Friday afternoon that made many wonder if there might have been an earthquake or sonic boom.

The cause of the rumble has not been determined, but the U.S. Geological Survey tells Local 10 News that it wasn’t an earthquake.

Viewers in several Broward County cities, as far north as Coconut Creek, called in to Local 10 News to report what they felt around 1 p.m. Calls also came from Weston, Sunrise, Plantation, Margate and Tamarac.

Some people in Miami-Dade were also reporting feeling something strange — including in West Kendall, Doral and Pinecrest — and emergency dispatchers in the Florida Keys were also taking calls.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says it responded to an area in Weston where the shaking was reported and found nothing. Deputies were still checking around.

The city of Weston posted a message on social media saying:

“In regard to the rumbling that people in Weston felt just earlier. There was NO explosion in #Weston. There are reports this was felt in several counties. We do not have definitive information on what caused it at this time.”

It was about a year ago — Jan. 28, 2020 — when South Florida could feel the effects of a 7.7 magnitude earthquake centered near Cuba.

As for Friday’s rumble, one viewer in Margate said her patio door shook for about 15 seconds and then the washer inside her home turned on.

Another in Pinecrest said he noticed what felt like a slight tremor for about eight seconds, and it caused a sliding glass door to shake.

Many people on social media were also hypothesizing and sharing what they felt.

Just felt earthquake in Homestead Florida, lasted for about 15 seconds. Being a Native of Southern California, I know an earthquake when I fell it. My dog also started acting strange about 10 minutes before it happened. — Tracy Brown (@Brownsnsc) January 15, 2021

