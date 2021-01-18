Man found shot to death inside pickup truck in Southwest Miami-Dade residential neighborhood

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A large police presence was in Miami-Dade County Monday afternoon investigating a death that followed a shooting.

It happened along Southwest 170th Terrace and 104th Avenue, right next to West Perrine Park.

Sky10 captured images of a yellow tarp covering the body of a man that was found fatally shot inside a red pickup truck.

It’s unclear if that person lives in the neighborhood or what led up to the shooting as details from authorities have been limited.

Officers are in the early stages of their investigation and have not said whether they are searching for a shooter or if anyone is in custody.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

