71ºF

Local News

Police response at Miami-Dade home ends with 2 in custody, dog shot

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Crime, Miami-Dade County
photo

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police responded to a home Monday, where they took two people into custody.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Argemis Colome confirmed that one officer shot a dog at the home in the 9300 block of Southwest 34th Street.

The dog survived and Animal Services was called to the scene, he said.

No other injuries were reported.

Police did not immediately disclose more information about why they responded to the home or why two people were taken into custody.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Click here to receive breaking news alerts from Local10.com.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: