Buildings in South Florida light up in amber to honor COVID-19 victims

MIAMI – A few landmark buildings in downtown Miami, including the Freedom Tower, displayed amber-colored lights on Tuesday night in honor of COVID-19 victims.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s guitar-shaped tower in Hollywood and the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens also participated in the nationwide tribute.

In Washington, D.C., at the National Mall’s Reflecting Pool, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris honored the more than 400,000 who have died of COVID-19 in the U.S. since March.

“These are dark times, but there is always light,” Biden said.

Biden and Harris turned to face the Abraham Lincoln monument.

“For many months we have grieved by ourselves. Tonight, we grieve and begin healing together,” Harris said.

President Donald Trump did not participate in the ceremony on Tuesday and he won’t be attending the presidential inauguration on Wednesday.

SKY 10′S FLYOVER MIAMI (No audio)