3 big lottery winners revealed in South Florida

There hasn't been a winner for the $1 billion Mega Millions prize yet, but South Florida has had a few lucky lottery players recently.

Stephanie Wright, 52, of Miami Gardens, scored a $1 million top prize from the Bonus Triple Match scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials announced Thursday.

She decided to take her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $875,000.

That winning $5 ticket was sold at the BP gas station at 13075 NW 27th Avenue in Miami, which gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winner.

Lottery officials also revealed that Marie Michel, 66, of Miramar, hit a $1 million top prize on the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off.

That $30 ticket allowed her to claim a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

It was bought at the Publix at 7805 SW 40th Street in Miami. That store also gets a $2,000 bonus commission.

Finally, Michael Gomez, 52, of Miami, took home the $950,000 jackpot from the Jackpot Triple Play drawing held on Jan. 8.

He too chose the lump sum payment in the amount of $800,693.44.

His ticket in the $1 game came from the Publix Liquor Store at 9420 SW 56th Street in Miami, which gets the same $2,000 commission.