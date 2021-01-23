Florida Keys man arrested for attempting to kidnap teenage girl

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. – A Florida Keys man was arrested Friday after allegedly trying to force a teenage girl into his vehicle.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old Steven Hamley of Stock Island drove up to the 19-year-old victim on Friday morning and asked if she would help him find a lost dog.

The victim told police that Hamley then exited his gold Honda CR-V and tried to force her into the vehicle.

She called the police and after explaining what happened to responding deputies, one recalled seeing a vehicle that matched the description at a convenience store earlier that morning.

After reviewing surveillance footage, deputies found that the driver matched the description of the suspect provided by the victim.

A be-on-the-lookout was put out by deputies, and soon the vehicle was located in the parking lot of the Perry Hotel.

Hamley was stopped by deputies after being seen walking to his vehicle, and he admitted to asking a “pretty girl” about a missing dog, according to police.

The victim identified Hamley as the man who attacked her, and he was arrested. Deputies also found 2.3 grams of marijuana and a pipe inside Hamley’s vehicle.

He was taken to jail without incident, police said.