Man found stabbed after police respond to violent disturbance inside N. Bayshore Drive condo

MIAMI, Fla. – One person was stabbed and another person detained at a condo building on North Bayshore Drive Saturday night.

According to Miami police, they were called to a building around 9:30 p.m. in the area of North Bayshore Drive and 17th Street about a man that had allegedly been stabbed.

When offices arrived, they had to force their way into the unit after hearing a violent disturbance taking place, according to a Miami police spokesperson.

Once inside, they found a man in his 20s with an apparent stab wound.

No further details were available. Police said they are continuing their investigation.

(Assignment desk editor Wilson Louis contributed to this story.)