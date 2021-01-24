69ºF

Man found stabbed after police respond to violent disturbance inside N. Bayshore Drive condo

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Miami police respond to a disturbance inside a condo building Saturday night.
Miami police respond to a disturbance inside a condo building Saturday night. (KPRC/File)

MIAMI, Fla. – One person was stabbed and another person detained at a condo building on North Bayshore Drive Saturday night.

According to Miami police, they were called to a building around 9:30 p.m. in the area of North Bayshore Drive and 17th Street about a man that had allegedly been stabbed.

When offices arrived, they had to force their way into the unit after hearing a violent disturbance taking place, according to a Miami police spokesperson.

Once inside, they found a man in his 20s with an apparent stab wound.

No further details were available. Police said they are continuing their investigation.

