7-year-old hero who saved his sister from vicious dog attack given South Florida VIP yacht experience

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – Young Bridger Walker is a hero. He made national headlines after saving his little sister from a vicious dog attack.

The 7-year-old boy was mauled after bravely putting himself between the charging dog and his sister, ending up with more than 90 stitches.

“In July when everything happened it was very hard, the hardest moment of our lives,” said Robert Walker, Bridger’s father. “But as soon as he smiled, we knew we had our happy ending. At that point, we knew that everything would be OK.”

That little boy that gave everyone a lesson in bravery and selflessness, and thanks to Florida Yachts International, he and his family received some VIP treatment. They were treated to an all-expenses paid yacht experience provided by FYI.

“It’s always good to give back, especially in special moments like this,” said Ralph Navarro, CEO of Florida Yachts International. “When a young kid doesn’t care about his life and puts his life at risk to save his sister, it’s very, very special.”

Walker’s story went viral over the summer.

“That was really the icing on the cake,” Robert said of the story’s popularity. “It reminded us of how many good people there are in the world.”

The dog bit his face and his head but Bridger braved the attack, and then took his younger sister and ran to safety.

“If someone had to die, I thought it should be me,” Bridger said of the attack.