MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after at least one person was found dead Monday morning.

The body was discovered in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and 65th Street.

Local 10 News received reports that the victim was shot while sitting in a car, but authorities have not yet confirmed that information.

This is a developing story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

