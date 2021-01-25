New travel restrictions begin this week, requiring negative COVID-19 test to re-enter United States

MIAMI – The Biden Administration has reinstated restrictions in regard to travel, and passengers will begin to see those changes as soon as Tuesday.

Anyone planning to fly out of the country will need to show the airline a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight back into to the United States. If not, the CDC said travelers will not be allowed to fly back into the U.S.

Additionally, the negative test can be no more than three days old.

Travel restrictions that were set to be lifted under a Donald Trump executive order will be reinstated under by the Biden Administration.

The new White House Press Secretary Jan Paski tweeting: “With the pandemic worsening, and more contagious variants emerging around the world, this is not the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel.”

Non-US citizens from South Africa, Brazil, the UK, Ireland and more than two dozen European countries will be banned from entering the United States.

Miami International Airport spokesperson Greg Chin told Local 10 News the airport is seeing a month-to-month increase in traffic coming off a busier than expected holiday season, though that’s coming off of pandemic lows.

“It really remains to be seen how much of an effect it’s going to have,” said Chin. “Most of our traffic is domestic, and the international restriction which requires testing is something that many of our travelers are accustomed to, already.”

Chin also said the new requirements and restrictions may actually help stabilize things.

“They’ll see the same requirement in the US as they do in other countries,” he said. “This actually helps the industry recover. It’s easier to communicate to the traveler that where ever you go, this is what you can expect.”

Airport officials said starting on Tuesday, CDC officials will be randomly picking flights and checking for that information once those planes arrive at the gates.

