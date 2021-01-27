Search on for inmate mistakenly released from Miami-Dade jail

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police and corrections officers are searching for a man who was mistakenly released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Eduardo Cabana was let out Monday in error, authorities say.

The public is urged to call 911 if you see him, but not to approach him.

Officials have not said why he was released.

“All resources are being utilized to ensure the rapid apprehension of Inmate Cabana,” a corrections spokesman said in a statement. “The priority of the MDCR is apprehending the offender as quickly as possible, and at this time, we have all resources focused on the search. As soon as the error was discovered, the MDCR requested the assistance of our law enforcement partners to assist in locating the offender. Our review of the circumstances surrounding this inmate release is ongoing, to include a full internal investigation.”

