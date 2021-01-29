1 killed, at least 1 injured in fiery crash in Miami

A car went up in flames Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, after a two-vehicle collision in Miami.

MIAMI – One person was killed and at least one other person was injured early Friday morning in a fiery crash in Miami.

The crash occurred in the 1200 block of Southwest Third Avenue in The Roads, just west of Brickell.

Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat, who is also a spokeswoman for the police department, said the injured victim suffered serious leg injuries.

They were taken by Miami Fire Rescue personnel to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“Somebody died” a voice says in this video of a fiery crash. @MiamiPD confirms one person in this car died - another transported with severe leg injuries. Part of a 2-car crash now under investigation - happened early this morning in ‘The Roads’ neighborhood. 📷: Nicolas Diaz pic.twitter.com/4lPYFdMUPI — Christina Vazquez (@CBoomerVazquez) January 29, 2021

Both victims were traveling in the same car.

One other vehicle was involved in the crash, but authorities did not immediately release information about any injuries sustained to the driver or any possible passengers in that car.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

