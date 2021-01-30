WATCH: 3 women chased, robbed by gun-wielding man in Miami Beach, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Three women from Ohio were robbed Friday morning a block away from busy Washington Avenue in Miami Beach.

The armed robbery was caught on camera as the women walked on 15th Street around 7:06 a.m.

The women told Miami Beach police that a white car playing loud music pulled up and that’s when a man, later identified as Tajani Shepard of Fresno, Calif., got out of the car and pointed a gun at them.

(Watch the video below.)

As the women tried to run away, one of them fell, according to an arrest report. That’s when Shepard took that woman’s purse and cell phone and then continued to chase after the other two.

Police said Shepard eventually gave up his chase, then jumped back into his car.

Tajani Shepard of Fresno, Calif., is accused of armed robbery. (WPLG)

About 15 minutes later, a Miami Beach police officer in a marked car was flagged down by a man in the area of Collins Avenue and 41st Street who said that the driver of a white car pointed a gun at him. The victim was able to direct police to the car. That’s when MBPD made a traffic stop of a white car playing loud music, according to police. Shepard was alone in the car.

Police said that Shepard denied the robbery, but did say he was in possession of a gun. He was arrested and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Shepard is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon and is being held without bond.