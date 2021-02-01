Live rodent runs out the back door of restaurant, but leaves something behind

HIALEAH, Fla. – A live rodent was seen leaving through the back door at Pacifico in Hialeah and that rodent left behind droppings, an inspector noted in a recent report.

Rodent issues were also found inside Lion Chef in North Lauderdale and at Achsah’s Delight Bakery, both in North Lauderdale.

Meanwhile, there were flies inside the Country Crock at Dcafe inside AutoNation Toyota in Weston and Jerk Machine in Lauderhill was ordered shut for the fourth time since 2019.

We are not sure why the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation allowed Jerk Machine to remain open.

The inspector noted flies landing in cooked chicken and Jerk Machine was also cited for misrepresenting the type of fish they are serving.

Below is a list of places and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned have been allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***PACIFICO

1098 WEST 29TH STREET

HIALEAH

ORDERED SHUT 1/27/21

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 8/10/20

“Live rodent present. Observed 1 live rodent leaving premises thru the back door.”

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed throughout main kitchen floor under shelves approximately 7 rodent droppings, and behind the ranges observed approximately 5 rodent droppings and front counter area under cabinets holding single service containers approximately 50 rodent droppings and observed approximately 30 rodent droppings in a cabinet holding tools, also observed in mechanical room approximately 20 rodent droppings also observed approximately 10 rodent droppings next to the to-go packing area and approximately 10 rodent droppings on top of the upright kitchen freezer.”

“Outer openings not protected during operation and vermin and/or environmental cross contamination present. There are holes to the exterior between wall and floor by the three compartment sink at the front counter.”

“Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris. Observed in kitchen area next to cooler.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature when stored in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Observed raw chicken over breaded shrimp and French fries in upright kitchen freezer.”

“Toxic substance/chemical stored in food preparation area with potential to cause cross contamination. Observed concrete mix stored over potato starch, oven cleaner over pineapple juice, paint over oil over vinegars and bread crumbs in the dry storage area.”

“Hand wash sink missing in front counter for drink preparation area. Observed no hand washing sink at front counter.”

***TAQUERIA EL JOVENAZO

7130 KIMBERLY BLVD.

NORTH LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 1/28/21

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1) Observed 2 live roaches on the wall located above the triple sink area. 2) Observed 2 live roaches inside of the unused Kelvinator refrigerator located in the kitchen area across from the hand sink. 3) Observed 1 live roach on the floor located in the kitchen prep area. 2) Observed over 20 live roaches inside of the unused Kelvinator Reach in freezer located across from the cook line . **Repeat Violation**.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 1 dead roach on the dish shelf across from the stored plates. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. 1) Flip top cooler- shredded lettuce (50°F) 2)True Refrigerator- cooked white rice (51°F); cooked beef (45-46°F) Prepared over 24 hours ago, per operator.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. 1) Flip top cooler- shredded lettuce (50°F) 2)True Refrigerator- cooked white rice (51°F); cooked beef (45-46°F) Prepared over 24 hours ago, per operator. See stop sale.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. In the kitchen area- operator drained the dirty water from the hand sink. 2) Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use due to items stored in the sink. In the kitchen area- operator removed the two frying baskets out of the hand sink. **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation**.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Throughout the kitchen area.”

***ACHSAH’S DELIGHT BAKERY

977 SW 71ST AVENUE

NORTH LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 1/28/21

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 3/1/18

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 10 rodent droppings on shelf under steamtable 3 droppings on floor under steamtable 3 rodent droppings under dry storage shelve where takeout containers are stored next to cupboard by steamtable on service line 7 on counter where coffee dispensers, rice and soups are held hot 5 rodent droppings on back of a blodgett oven in kitchen 3 on top of blodgett oven in kitchen Approximately 10 droppings under dish rack where clean sanitized pots and pan are stored next to three compartment sink.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 1 dead roach on counter next to blenders by three compartment sink.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach on floor in front of three compartment sink.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Observed calaloo and saltfish (97-99°F - Hot Holding); corn beef and cabbage (108°F - Hot Holding); okra and saltfish (106°F - Hot Holding); saltfish (102°F - Hot Holding); ackee and saltfish (113°F - Hot Holding); boiled bananas (107°F - Hot Holding) in steamtable in service area. Operator turn up heat. **Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation**.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use due to items stored in the sink. Observed pie crusts in handwash sink in front of three compartment sink. Operator removed.”

***LION CHEF CHINESE RESTAURANT

979 SW 71ST AVENUE

NORTH LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 1/28/21

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 5 rodents droppings under prep table where bust pan with flour is stored under prep table kitchen area Approximately 20 droppings on storage shelf where can hunts tomato ketchup is stored in storage room Approximately 20 droppings on shelf where bamboo skewers, seasoning and spices are stored in storage room Approximately 20 on bottom shelf where soy sauce is stored in storage room.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 2 live roaches in box where food grade paper liner is stored under prep table in kitchen area 1 live roach shelf where bag of sugar is stored next to chest freezer in kitchen area 5 live roaches crawling in and out of gasket of true flip top cooler on cook line.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 5 dead roaches in box where food liner is stored in prep table in kitchen area 1 dead roach on steamed table where soups are held hot 10 dead roaches stuck in gasket of true flip top cooler on cook line 7 dead roaches in true flip top cooler on cook line 8 dead roaches in empty food container in flip top cooler on cook line Approximately 10 dead roaches in door of flip top cooler where uncovered food are held cold in cook line.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

“Raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food. 1)Observed raw chicken stored above cooked vegetables in walk in cooler. 2) Observed raw eggs stored above bag of carrots in walk in cooler **Repeat Violation**.”

“Food stored on floor. 1) Observed bust pan with cut cabbage and buckets with soy sauce stored on floor in walk in cooler 2) Observed bust pan with floor stored on floor under prep table in kitchen area **Repeat Violation**.”

“Objectionable odors in bathroom or other areas of the establishment. Observed objectionable odor in kitchen area.”

***BISTRO CREOLE

6130 WEST OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 1/27/21

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Main kitchen rear hallway exit area- observed 3 live roaches crawling on floor around 2 cases raw chicken stored on floor. Main kitchen employee restroom/located in kitchen - observed 2 live roaches crawling on floor. Dry storage area at deep freezer/located in kitchen - observed 2 live roaches crawling on floor.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Main kitchen employee restroom- observed approximately 25 dead roaches on the floor at inside corner of door.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Main kitchen at 3 compartment sink- observed 3 flies flying under 3 compartment sink.”

“Employee handled soiled dishes or utensils and then handled clean dishes or utensils without washing hands. Main kitchen- observed employee enter through rear entrance of main kitchen grab Togo container of food sitting on top of open container of beans and rice without gloves or washing hands.”

“Food stored on floor. Main kitchen rear hallway- observed 2 cases of raw chicken stored on floor. Operator removed cases of raw chicken from the floor.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use due to items stored in the sink. Main kitchen at 3 compartment sink- bucket stored inside HWS. Operator removed bucket.”

***DCAFE

AUTONATION WESTON

4050 WESTON ROAD

DAVIE

ORDERED SHUT 1/25/21

9 VIOLATIONS

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Food contaminated by insects . See stop sale. Observed 2 dead flies in country crock butter in flip top cooler.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 5 live flies on bagel toaster next to microwave by three compartment sink 4 live flies flying around landing on display unit and which is used to display Oreos, gums, and grandma cookies 3 live flies on Hamilton beach microwave 12 live flies on glass behind flip top cooler Approximately 10 live flies flying around landing on counter tops, walls single service cups next to coffee dispenser 7 live flies on paper towel dispenser by hand wash sink 3 live flies on hand wash sink faucet 3 live flies in cutting board next to coffee machine.”

“Accumulation of dead insects Observed 7 dead flies in sanitizing solution in three compartment.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. Observed mold like substance in ice machine. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Food manager certification expired.”

***JERK MACHINE

4261 NW 12TH STREET

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 1/26/21

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 9/12/19

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 1/14/20

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 9/30/20

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Main kitchen in front of True reach in cooler- observed approximately 15 flies flying and landing on top of container and on the cabbage. See Stop Sale. Main kitchen prep table-Observed approximately 10 flies flying around and landing on plantains and plastic crate of plantains. Main kitchen prep table- observed 3 live flies flying around and landing on cooked jerk chicken and raw chicken on prep table. See Stop Sale.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Main kitchen in front of True reach in cooler- observed approximately 15 flies flying and landing on top of container and on the cabbage. See Stop Sale. Main kitchen prep table- observed 3 live flies flying around and landing on cooked jerk chicken and raw chicken on prep table.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. cooked liver (55°F) ; beans and rice (51°F) at 10:08 a.m.. operator stated items been inside cooler overnight. Operator discarded cooked liver and beans and rice.”

“Establishment advertised a specific fish on the menu/menu board but served another type of fish. Tilapia on menu board. Operator stated that they use Swai and presented invoice for Swai to substitute tilapia.”

“Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Observed inside main kitchen microwave.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”