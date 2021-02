PLANTATION, Fla. – Families in one South Florida neighborhood took action on Monday because of a big alligator.

It seems the 10-foot-long gator had been swimming in a lake in the Jacaranda Lakes community in Plantation for some time.

Some worried families didn’t want to wait any longer and called for help.

Trappers came out to the neighborhood on Northwest 99th Avenue and captured the big beast.

The alligator has not attacked anyone in the area. It’s unclear where it was relocated to.